Gal Gadot Reportedly Will Only Be in Wonder Woman Sequel If Brett Ratner Is Out

Gal Gadot is a real-life Wonder Woman. The actress, who plays the superhero on the big screen, is taking a stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood in a big way.

After the major success of Wonder Woman over the summer, a sequel was green lit with Gadot and director Patty Jenkins set to return, but following the multiple sexual harassment claims that have been brought against one of the film's producers Brett Ratner, the actress is reportedly only willing to be in sequel if he's no longer attached to the project, according to Page Six.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him," a source told the outlet.

Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment by Olivia Munn and several other women, including Ellen Page, who on Friday claimed that he forced her to come out as gay on the set of X-Men.

Gadot does not want a film about female empowerment to benefit a man who has been accused of harassment. “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet," the source continued. "She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

As of right now, Wonder Woman 2 is slated for a December 2019 release date.