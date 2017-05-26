Shop the $50 Sandals Gal Gadot Wore to Wonder Woman's Red Carpet Premiere

Wonder Woman’s secret weapon? A penchant for comfort.

Wonder Woman’s glamorous star Gal Gadot paid homage to the superhero at the film’s L.A. premiere on Thursday night in a red floor-length sequined Givenchy halter dress with delicate cutouts at the waist and chest.

The mother-of-two piled her dark brown locks into a chic topknot, and cemented her minimalist aesthetic with glowing skin and natural makeup.

But the most surprising aspect of Gadot’s super chic ensemble remained obscured: her shoes! The actress opted for glam flats in place of sky-high stilettos that traditionally clutter red carpets. At 5’10, the actress doesn’t really need the extra height of heels, but it’s still a rare and admirable red carpet move to rock flats.

Michael Tran/Getty

The reason? It’s simple—let Gadot tell you herself:

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/867932412822528000 .@GalGadot has a very simple reason for wearing flats instead of heels to the #WonderWoman premiere. pic.twitter.com/P6ytSnjOIu — Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017

Of course! Comfort is key. Mind you, the 32-year-old superhero didn’t choose just any flats for this high-profile event, she picked $50 Aldo sandals!

RELATED: HSN’s Wonder Woman Collection Has All the Style a Superhero Could Want

Shop the bad boys here ($50; shopspring.com).