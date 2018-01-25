Gal Gadot Reacts to Wonder Woman's Oscar Nominations Snub

Revlon ambassador and real-life Wonder Woman Gal Gadot stunned at an N.Y.C. event Wednesday when she arrived in an all-black look that managed to work in just about every notable red carpet trend.

Gadot, 32, attended the Revlon campaign event in a floor-grazing halter-cut ensemble from Mugler’s spring/summer 2018 collection. In addition to the garment’s ultra-plunging neckline and fitted bodice, the look finds its uniqueness in gleaming embellishments decorating the chest, a sheer panel stretching across the thigh area, and a flared bottom.

The Israeli actress wore her sleek dark locks at her shoulders for the event and accessorized with a Merlot-colored lip and matching nails.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

That evening, Gadot opened up about Wonder Woman’s perceived Oscar snub, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all,” she continued. “We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!"

Spoken like a true superhero, Gal!