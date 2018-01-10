Gal Gadot Channels Her Inner Warrior Princess in Slashed Gown and Serpentine Stilettos 

Gal Gadot was an absolute vision in blue at The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday night.

The Wonder Woman star channeled her inner warrior princess in a one-shoulder Grecian-inspired gown with cutouts that allowed her lithe physique to take center stage. Gadot, 32, highlighted the dress's daring thigh-high slit with a strappy pair of serpentine stilettos that are giving us some serious Diana of Themyscira vibes.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Alongside husband, Yaron Versano, and Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, the Israeli beauty went the natural route in the hair and makeup departments, and opted to wear her brunette lob styled in loose waves. A subtle lip, crimson mani, and a timeless smoky eye completed her red-carpet-worthy look.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Earlier in the day, ET caught up with the busy mother of two, who revealed how motherhood has kept her humble in the midst of her meteoric rise to fame."I think that having a family really keeps you grounded," Gadot explained. "It's very clear. The priorities are very, very clear. Family comes first."

RELATED: Gal Gadot and Revlon Want You to Live Your Life Boldly

"My daughters, my husband, comes first, and then there's work that I love and I'm passionate about," she continued. "But I think that when you come back home ... you need to cook dinner, bathe them. Like, there's no room to get lost or become diva or whatever. I need to change dirty diapers."

Looks like Gal truly is Wonder Woman IRL.