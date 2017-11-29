Gal Gadot Sends Kelly Clarkson's Daughter a Gift from Wonder Woman, Makes Her Day

In a world full of ordinary mortals, Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose is a Wonder Woman-in-the-making, thanks to IRL superhero Gal Gadot.

On Tuesday, Clarkson—who made no secret of her admiration for the Israeli actress back in October—received quite the surprise when Princess Diana herself sent the “Stronger” singer’s 3-year-old daughter a special present.

The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker took to Instagram to document the epic gift package, which included themed merch from the hit DC film as well as a sweet note for the mother-daughter pair.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River!! She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy #galgadotforthewin,” the 35-year-old captioned the shot, which shows the beaming toddler dressed in a Little Mermaid shirt and clutching two Wonder Woman figures.

In addition, Gadot proved that the admiration is mutual as she penned a sweet note on a signed photograph depicting her in character from the 2017 film.

“Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman,” the 32-year-old wrote.

#GalGadotforthewin!