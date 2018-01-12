Gal Gadot's Inspiring Critics' Choice Speech Will Make You Cheer   

It wouldn't be an awards show without an inspiring speech, and Gal Gadot delivered. The Wonder Woman actress was presented with the #SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards. The special award was given to Gadot to honor her for using her powerful voice to advocate for women on and off screen and for breaking gender stereotypes.

To make the award even more special, it was presented to Gadot by Wonder Woman director Pattey Jenkins. When Jenkins introduced the award, she praised Gadot both as a person and an actress. "[She's] wonderful human being who used all her superpowers to breathe life, complexity, and joy into a tour de force performance," she said.

As Gadot took the stage, the audience got on their feet for a rousing standing ovation. She accepted the award by telling the crowd that throughout her career she'd always wanted to play strong, independent women, and thankfully found these qualities in Diana Prince.

“She’s full of heart, strength, compassion, and forgiveness. She sees wrong that must be made right. She takes action when everyone around her is idle. She commands the attention of the world, and in doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity,” she said.

In her speech she noted that there are "very few female-led movies and even fewer female directors,” but in 2017 that changed. The three highest grossing movies of last year all had females as the leads. “So although this is progress, but there’s still a long way to go," she added.

Gadot finished up her speech by dedicating her award to sexual harassment victims and to the women and men fighting for equality. “I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves,” she said. “And I promise, my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality.”