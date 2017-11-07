Gal Gadot's Daughters Aren't Impressed at All That She's Wonder Woman

When she isn't vanquishing evil and saving the day, international movie star Gal Gadot is just mom to her two kids.

In an interview with E! News, the Wonder Woman star revealed that her daughters—9-month-old Maya and six-year-old Alma—couldn't care less that their mom is famous. Like most kids, they have more important things to worry about... like dinner.

"I am their mother, so it is like, 'Mom, I am hungry,'" Gadot noted. "At the house I am the mother; I am not the star or the character or anything."

The 32-year-old admitted that although Alma couldn't be prouder of her, when it comes to superheroes, she prefers Batman. Nothing like kids to keep you humble!

But the real reason Alma seems unfazed by her mom's goddess alter ego is actually incredibly sweet. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October, Gadot explained that her daughter believes that every woman is Wonder Woman—her mom is just the biggest one because she's in the movie.

Sounds like Gal's got her own little Diana on her hands!