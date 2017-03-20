Wonder Woman Gives Birth: Here's What Gal Gadot Named Her Baby Girl

Congratulations to Wonder Woman—er, Gal Gadot—and her husband of almost a decade, Yaron Versano! The duo welcomed their second child, a baby girl, the actress announced on Instagram Monday.

In the caption to a black-and-white photo, Gadot introduced her little girl to the world and revealed her name: Maya.

"And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatful," Mom wrote in the caption to the image. The shot shows the family (including what looks like big sister Alma at the helm of the pram) at the hospital with their new addition.

Although the photo doesn't show us little Maya's face, we're hoping for some more social media posts from the proud new parents soon. On Sunday, Gadot shared a shot of herself striking a pose with her baby bump and husband by way of a mirror selfie.

Congratulations to the entire family, we're crossing our fingers for a full-fam red carpet appearance when Wonder Woman opens in theaters this summer.