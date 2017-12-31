Gal Gadot Is 2017's Highest-Grossing Actress

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot had a pretty "wonderful" year. According to a new report from Forbes, the 32-year-old Wonder Woman star is the year's highest-grossing actress, with her films earning more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

Gadot took the title thanks to her two appearances as the Amazonian warrior—first in Wonder Woman and then again in Justice League. That's a lot of butt-kicking for one year!

Gadot's amazing performance in Wonder Woman under the direction of Patty Jenkins helped break several other records, too, as the film became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman, earning $822 million worldwide. How's that for girl power?

Topping the the 2017 list for highest-grossing male actors was Vin Diesel, whose films earned $1.6 billion worldwide. His roles this year included the latest installment of the Fast and Furious series, Fate of the Furious, as well as the action film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Fate of the Furious kicked serious butt in the box office, bringing in a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide.

Right behind Vin Diesel was his Furious costar Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, whose 2017 films brought in $1.5 billion.

2017 was undeniably great for these actors, and we can't wait to see what they get up to in 2018!