Gal Gadot Is 2017's Highest-Grossing Actress

Camryn Rabideau
Dec 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot had a pretty "wonderful" year. According to a new report from Forbes, the 32-year-old Wonder Woman star is the year's highest-grossing actress, with her films earning more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

Gadot took the title thanks to her two appearances as the Amazonian warrior—first in Wonder Woman and then again in Justice League. That's a lot of butt-kicking for one year!

Gadot's amazing performance in Wonder Woman under the direction of Patty Jenkins helped break several other records, too, as the film became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman, earning $822 million worldwide. How's that for girl power?

Topping the the 2017 list for highest-grossing male actors was Vin Diesel, whose films earned $1.6 billion worldwide. His roles this year included the latest installment of the Fast and Furious series, Fate of the Furious, as well as the action film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Fate of the Furious kicked serious butt in the box office, bringing in a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide.

Right behind Vin Diesel was his Furious costar Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, whose 2017 films brought in $1.5 billion.

2017 was undeniably great for these actors, and we can't wait to see what they get up to in 2018!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!