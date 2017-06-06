Gabrielle Union Reveals Kirsten Dunst Introduced Her to This Fashion Designer

With their days as rival high school cheerleading captains behind them, Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union have more time to focus on their similarities—like their taste in fashion, for example.

Accompanied by her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, Union showed her strong sartorial spirit for the 2017 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night. In an interview with CFDA Awards' Facebook Live host, Brad Goreski, the 44-year-old actress, who opted for a metallic sequin duster coat from Rodarte's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, revealed it was Dunst who first introduced her to the brand.

"I love it, I love them—I feel like badass," Union told Goreski, referencing Rodarte founders, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. "I discovered them from Kirsten Dunst. It goes back to Bring It On. It all goes back to Bring It On."

Dunst has been a friend of the Mulleavy sisters ever since they started their brand out of their parents' California basement in 2005, People reports. In fact at last year's CFDAs, Dunst wore a silver midi dress from Rodarte's fall 2016 lineup.