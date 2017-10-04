Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About Her Battle with Infertility

Gabrielle Union holds nothing back in the pages of her new memoir when it comes to infertility.

In an exclusive excerpt from her upcoming book, We're Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, the actress details her heartbreaking journey of failed conception with husband, Dwayne Wade, which includes unsuccessful IVF treatments and multiple miscarriages over the past three years.

After tying the knot with the basketball star in 2014, the Being Mary Jane actress admitted that while she originally "never wanted kids," things changed once she became a stepmom to her NBA hubby's sons from a previous marriage, Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10.

But she soon found out that getting pregnant would not be an easy feat. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant—I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle," the 44-year-old wrote.

Union recalled the rumor-stirring side effects, such as bloating, that would ensue as a result of IVF treatment, serving as a constant reminder of her struggle to conceive in the public eye. "Anytime I go into a doctor's office I feel like I'm a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don't want people to speculate," she said.

However, the hardest battle has been a private one. "I have had eight or nine miscarriages," she revealed in a heartbreaking confession.

And while the couple continue to remain optimistic, Union has experienced her share of low points prompted by well-meaning friends and family. "For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, 'Do you want kids?'" she wrote. "A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."

Read Union's full story when We're Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True hits bookshelves on Oct. 17.