Gabrielle Union Heats Up Mykonos in a Hot Pink Bikini

Gabrielle Union is making the most of the last days of summer.

The Being Mary Jane star and her husband Dwyane Wade jetted off to Greece for an epic vacay this week, and Union has made no qualms about showing off the stylish snaps from their travels. Although we've already been swooning over her vacation style, the actress managed to take things up a notch when she showed off her toned figure in a hot pink bikini by an infinity pool in not one, but three separate Instagram photos Wednesday.

"Sunsets in Mykonos," Union captioned the first shot, which showed her throwing back her head and laughing as she kicked back with an incredible view of the ocean in the background. In another photo, she lays back in the pool with her braids flowing around her, and in the third snap, the actress smizes while she soaks up the sun.

Why three snaps? Because when you look that good, you need to show your bikini off at all angles.

Although her baller hubby was M.I.A. in her poolside snaps, he was right by her side as they hit the town in another photo, where she rocked a yellow crop top, white wide leg pants and a printed robe from her New York & Co. Collection. "Us," she wrote alongside the snap.

The couple has been having plenty of fun in the sun together too, and were all smiles as they hit the beach together, with Union sporting a cut-out, high-cut one-piece, and Wade wrapping his arms around her in black swimming trunks and a black baseball cap.

Just one more reason these two are total couple goals.