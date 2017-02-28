Gabrielle Union Just Chopped Her Hair Into the Bob We All Want

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
February 28, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

Short hair, don't care! Over the weekend, Gabrielle Union made a major change to her strands, chopping her long layers into a chin-skimming bob. The star cut her hair to a similar length around this time last year, and since it looks so good the second time around, we're ready to start campaigning for her to make it an annual thing. Talk about hair envy.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

And after viewing the 360-degree vid her hairstylist Larry Sims posted of Union's new 'do, we're even more convinced to make the cut.

#Obsessed #Yummy #Textured #BobLife #Chopped #GabrielleUnion #Simstyled ✂️✌🏾️

A post shared by Larry Sims (@larryjarahsims) on

The soft, waves hold the kind of texture ripe to make Instagram's popular page, and launch a thousand re-pins to Pinterest in its wake. Get a closer look at the star's cut, as well as more celebrity hair changes in our gallery.

