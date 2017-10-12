Gabrielle Union Reassures Being Mary Jane Fans Following Series End Announcement

Fresh off its season four finale, BET’s Gabrielle Union-starring drama Being Mary Jane is coming to an end. But fear not, it isn’t a clean cancellation. Rather than pulling it off air completely, the network announced that the series will conclude in 2018 with a two-hour movie.

It’s a fitting end, considering that the series premiered in 2013 with a two-hour movie as well.

Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends, and coworkers. From the captivating storytelling to the richly complex characters to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud,” said Connie Orlando, the network’s EVP and head of programming.

Union herself, whose collection of autobiographical stories comes out next week, took to Instagram to share a message with fans.

“To Every Fan of Being Mary Jane,” she began. “We have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We've screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement. We watched her struggle with relationships with both men and women, and we watched her finally start to get her shit together.

“But the journey isn't over yet,” Union promised. “We, as a Being Mary Jane family, cannot wait to bring you this final 2 hour series finale movie that will answer all your questions about each and every character. More than anything, however, we want to thank you with every fiber of our being for faithfully watching the show and supporting our work ... from the actors, writers, producers, directors and enormous crew over the years, we are humbled and we remain grateful. Thank you!”

We’ll miss you, MJ!

