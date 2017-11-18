Gabby Douglas Apologizes to Aly Raisman for Twitter Imbroglio

There's been some tension among the Final Five Olympic gymnasts in the past few days, but Gabby Douglas is now apologizing for the comments that started the controversy.

Former USA Olympic Gymnastics team captain Aly Raisman recently opened up about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, and on Friday, she posted on Instagram condemning the victim-blaming many women experience after reporting sexual abuse.

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Douglas, her former teammate, responded to the post on Twitter, writing, "It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd," in a now-deleted tweet.

Simone Biles quickly came to Raisman's defense, saying she "expected more" from Douglas.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

However, Douglas quickly apologized to her teammates, writing that she didn't word her reply correctly and is "deeply sorry" for coming off as unsupportive.

"I didn't correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don't stand alongside my teammates," Douglas wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you."

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

It seems as though Douglas is looking to make things right with her former teammates, but so far, neither Raisman or Biles has responded on social media.