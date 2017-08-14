Samantha Bee Announces "Many Sides Week" to Bring Attention to White People's Link to Racism 

Samantha Bee's show is currently on hiatus, but even though they're not creating new episodes, Bee has decided to use older content in a very good way. In light of the white supremacist riot that occurred in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend, Bee's show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is responding with a "Many Sides Week."

The themed week is a direct reference to President Trump's statement after the violence, in which he condemned "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

Bee took to Twitter to announce that her show would be doing theme weeks, starting today with "a theme that recognizes the deep roots white people have in denying the obvious."

Assuming the title of the "President Early Evening Satire,” Bee continued: “My administration recognizes the critical connection between white people and racism, and we are committed to pointing out what should be absolutely obvious to everyone by now."

Bee went on to Tweet old clips from her show that are more relevant than ever.

