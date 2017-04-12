Friends Is Coming Back—Just Not the Way We Expected

OH. MY. GOD. A Friends musical is coming to N.Y.C. and we’re literally crying at our desks with excitement.

Friends! The Musical Parody! is an unofficial musical parody inspired by the now iconic ‘90s sitcom, brought to you by the great minds behind 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical!, and other fine pop culture skewerings.

Little is known about the show, which is set to open this fall at N.Y.C.'s Triad Theater, but the roster of song titles gives us a pretty good idea of what topics the parody will be tackling:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street–How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How you Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Wont They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

Tickets for Friends! The Musical Parody!—seriously, was “The One Where They Break Into Song” taken?—go on sale this June. Keep your eyes peeled, ‘90s kids.