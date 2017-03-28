This Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Will Have You Doing The Carlton

Fact: There are few shows we love more than The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It's as if the series never ended in our households because we watch the reruns as often as we can! And who can forget about that theme song?

Well, something sweet happened: The cast of the hit TV show reunited. Alfonso Ribeiro, who is known to so many as Carlton from the program, gave the show's fans and all '90s television lovers a blast from the past on Monday by posting an Instagram picture of Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, himself, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell, all in a warm embrace.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," the heartfelt caption read. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete." Avery—whose role as Uncle Phil is etched in our hearts and minds forever—passed away a little over three years ago after suffering heart surgery complications.

It has been over two decades since the series came to an end, but with all of these reboots happening, perhaps something is in the works for Fresh Prince? We won't hold our breath, but it could definitely be fun.