Freaky Friday Is Getting the Musical Treatment

The Freaky Friday musical is coming to Disney Channel, and with it, everyone’s favorite trading spaces plot.

Based on the company’s recent stage version of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, this TV musical will star Heidi Blickenstaff as Katherine and Dolphin Tale‘s Cozi Zuehlsdorff as her daughter Ellie, Playbill reports. Blickenstaff is reprising the role she played during this past winter’s La Jolla Playhouse run.

We all know how the story goes: Mother and daughter lead very different lives and bicker a lot and then—POOF!—they end up switching places for a full day. No, like, literally switching bodies.

Directed and executive-produced by Steve Carr, the cast also includes Ricky He, Alex Désert, Jason Maybaum, Kahyun Kim, Dara R. Moss, Jennifer LaPorte, Isaiah Lehtinen, and Sarah Willey. Pulitzer Prize-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey are back as the music-and-lyrics team.

Freaky Friday has been made into two movies: The 1976 version starred Barbara Harris and a young Jodie Foster, while the 2003 version featured Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the mother-daughter roles—who could ever forget this classic, peak early-2000s musical number?:

Disney Channel also announced yesterday that they are rebooting the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus with an entirely new cast.