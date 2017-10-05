Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Flaunts Her Post-Op Scar in a Sheer Bodysuit

Just weeks after Selena Gomez surprised fans, revealing that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to lupus complications, her BFF and donor Francia Raisa is proudly flaunting her scars from the surgery on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, the "Fetish" hitmaker's bestie put the physical markings of their friendship on display as she hit People's Ones to Watch Party in a show-stopping ensemble that highlighted her toned midriff. The Mindy Project star brought plenty of sparkle to the event in a luxe pearl-embossed jacket, which she paired with matching high-waisted trousers and nude pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

However, the real star of the evening was a sheer bodysuit encrusted with a myriad of crystals. Peeking through its glitzy facade was the actress's post-op scar—a visible reminder of her selfless act of kindness.

This isn't the first time that Raisa showed off her warrior wound. Mere days after the "Good For You" songstress's revelatory post went viral, the 29-year-old was back at the gym, undergoing a grueling workout in a gray sports bra and leggings.

Looking good, Francia!