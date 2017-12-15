Francia Raisa Glowed as She Showed Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar on the Red Carpet

It's been three months since Selena Gomez and her best friend Francia Raisa revealed that they had undergone kidney surgery to save Gomez's life, and recovery is going very well for them both.

Yesterday, Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez over the summer, stepped out to promote her new show Grown-ish in Hollywood, and she proudly showed off the scar from the life-saving surgery.

Looking healthy and happy on the red carpet to promote her role in the Black-ish spin-off, the actress wore a black crop top and multicolored striped wide-legged pants. If you look closely, you can see a small scar on the upper left part of her stomach where the incision was made.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Two weeks ago, Gomez accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year Award and tearfully thanked her BFF in a touching speech. "To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," the singer began her emotional speech. ”I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times."

We're so thankful that they're both doing great.