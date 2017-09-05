Frances McDormand Is a Red Carpet Badass at the Venice Film Festival

It's easy to take yourself too seriously in Hollywood, but even after more than three decades in the spotlight, acting legend Frances McDormand has no problem getting a little bit weird now and then.
Case in point: her silly appearance at the Venice Film Festival in Italy. The 60-year-old actress was the biggest goofball while promoting her new film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, at the star-studded event on Monday. First, dressed in head-to-toe denim for a photo call with her castmates, McDormand hammed it for the cameras, making funny faces and striking awkward poses as the photographers snapped away.
McDormand—who happens to be one of the few performers to win an Emmy, a Tony, and an Oscar—was back at it later that evening, as she made her way down the red carpet ahead of the film's screening. In an emerald green ballgown and a long black coat, the actress appeared to purposefully rebel against red carpet norms, winking, pointing, and gesticulating wildly at both the crowds and the cameras.
Honestly, it's the personification of YOLO, and we are totally here for it. You do you, Frances!