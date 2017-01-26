Frances Bean Cobain Smolders in Modeling Debut for Marc Jacobs's Spring 2017 Campaign

Marc Jacobs has a knack for tapping the most unexpected celebrities for his campaigns, and his latest muse is no exception. On Wednesday, the designer revealed on Instagram that Frances Bean Cobain, the only child of grunge icons Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, appears in his spring 2017 ad campaign—the rock royal's first fashion gig. Jacobs also shared a touching note about his decades-long relationship with the 24-year-old.

"I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC," he wrote on Instagram. "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected."

In the David Sims photo, Coban's expression is nearly accessible, as is her pretty sequined baby doll dress. Only her black lipstick and tousled raven mane reflect her signature edgy side.

This isn't the first time a member of the Cobain family has modeled for the Jacobs. Mom Courtney appeared in the designer's fall 2016 campaign alongside Cara Delevingne and Marilyn Manson.