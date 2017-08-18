France's First Lady Brigitte Macron Discusses Her Marriage's 24-Year Age Gap

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife of 10 years, Brigitte Macron, is one badass lady. She’s a schoolteacher, a mother of two, a trusted advisor to her husband, and a total style icon. However, these aren’t the facts that have leaped to the media’s attention in the months following her husband’s election. One big takeaway from Brigitte’s rise to fame has been extremely superficial: She’s roughly 24 years her husband’s senior.

Brigitte, 64, recently spoke to French Elle about the age gap and the media’s portrayal of such, telling the source that she chose to put her love for Macron above the expectations and opinions of society.

"There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices," she shared, "And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant. Of course, we have breakfast together—me and my wrinkles, him with his youth—but it's like that."

Macron extrapolated, explaining that she embraced true happiness by pursuing a relationship with her husband.

"If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life. I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live 'this love,' as Prévert used to say, to be fully happy."

When it comes to facing the media’s critiques, Brigitte says it hasn’t been easy.

"I ended by telling myself, OK, I do not take it well, but I have to deal with it. After, it will pass.”

It should be noted that Donald and Melania Trump also share a 24-year gap in age, though the media has not chosen to attack this fact in the same manner as they have with the Macrons.