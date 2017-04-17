Fossil's Latest Campaign Features Kristen Bell and Yara Shahidi

Fossil’s still selling your favorite watches, but now they do a whole lot more than keep you on time.

The brand’s newest campaign, set to launch next week, features a line-up of celebrity influencers with strong ties to Fossil’s signature timepieces. Titled “Fossil Firsts,” the campaign in question gives Kristen Bell, Yara Shahidi, Leslie Odom Jr., and Austin Mahone a chance to discuss (what else?!) their first Fossil watch.

“We wanted to select a cast that really authentically had some tie to what their first Fossil was … Our brand really is all about celebrating authenticity so we didn’t want to do some celebrity just for reach,” Fossil chief creative officer Jill Elliott explained.

The campaign, which is expected to run through the end of the year, aims to introduce a new demographic to the brand.

“What we’re really trying to do is introduce people who aren’t aware that we’ve moved into the smart category [and say] that we’re in it now. And if you were aware of it, that we’re still Fossil,” Elliott concluded.

RELATED: The Top Must-See Ad Campaigns of Spring 2017

Keep your eyes peeled for Fossil Firsts campaign images. In the meantime, shop the brand’s collection of smart watches here.