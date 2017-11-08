Forevermark’s Tribute Collection Launch Party Was Filled with A-Listers and Diamonds

November 8, 2017
The A-listers came out in droves for the launch and preview of Forevermark’s Tribute collection in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Beloved social media star and style icon Chrissy Teigen arrived at the event in Chelsea wearing a semi-sheer off-the-shoulder Massachi LBD which clung to her every curve. Decked out in head-to-toe diamonds, the 31-year-old glittered with every step and finished off her look with sleek locks parted down the middle and shiny black sandals.

Thank you for having me at your Tribute Collection celebration, Forevermark!

Also in attendance was Zendaya, who wore an ivory ruffled jumpsuit with a structured bustier top and a diamond choker, giving off an almost matrimonial vibe.

The stars sipped beverages from an open bar, ate extravagant gourmet bites, explored Forevermark’s latest collection, and took photos in a special diamond-shaped photo booth as they made their way through the evening.

Scroll down below to see all the best looks from the luxurious (and blinged-out!) evening.

