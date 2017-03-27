Forever 21's New Plus Swim Collection Is About to Sizzle Up Summer

Let's be honest ... hitting the beach or the pool just feels better when you're rocking a swimsuit that you love and feel confident in.

Forever 21 Plus is helping more women do just that with the launch of its 2017 Swim collection, which includes a variety of swimsuits and cover-ups we're swooning over that fit and flatter the body for less than $40.

Take, for example, the collection's graphic one-piece, stretch-knit swimsuit that is emblazoned with "Hello" in the front and "Goodbye" in the back. It comes in black and red, features a scoop neck that shows off some cleavage, and also has a crisscross back (One Piece Swimsuit, $27.90).

If you want to get a little sultry on the shore, scoop up the line's plunging, stretch-knit one-piece swimsuit that features sheer mesh panels along the bustline, cutout sides, and a crisscross self-tie racerback. (One Piece Swimsuit, $29.90).

The collection's plunging fringe one-piece gives off total Coachella vibes with its deep V-neck neckline with fringe trim. It comes in a rust and olive hue (One Piece Fringe Swimsuit, $27.90).

Of course, there are more than just one-piece suits, like this floral peplum number (One Piece Floral Peplum Swimsuit, $34.90) in the mix. There's also a flattering bikini that has high-waist bottoms ($15.90) with ladder cutout sides, and a matching top with a ladder cut-out front ($17.90).

As for the cover-ups, the Foliage Swim Cover Up ($22.90), which has open shoulders, is also a great addition for a swim wardrobe.

The Plus Swim collection is available now on forever21.com and in stores.