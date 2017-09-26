The Most Influential Pet on Social Media Makes More Money Than All of Us

It’s probably time to ask for a raise because unless you’re a millionaire, a cat is making more money than you.

Forbes released its list of the most influential people on social media in 2017 and while there are interesting facts across each category—women outnumber men in the fitness department—we were particularly smitten with the non-human influencers.

Collectively, the top 10 influential dogs and cats reach 68,000,000 people across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. That’s a lot of love for animals. Specifically, Grumpy Cat, who tops the list, isn’t just known for her resting b— face, but also, for the fact that she’s racking up the figures in her bank account. According to Forbes, her partnerships, sponsorships, and merchandise opportunities have earned her millions of dollars.

Is it weird to be jealous of a cat?

To gather the results, Forbes tapped Traackr, an influencer analyst firm, to compile data that determines the most popular animals online. The other nine featured on the list are Boo, Doug the Pug, Jiff Pom, Lil Bub, Manny the Frenchie, Marnie the Dog, Nala Cat, Tuna, and Waffles the Cat.

Here's how we feel about it:

Grumpy.

Visit forbes.com to see the top influences in entertainment, beauty fashion, travel, parenting, gaming, and home.