Women Outnumber Men in the Top 10 Fitness Influencers on Social Media

Remember when badass soccer pro Mia Hamm faced off against Michael Jordan in an epic '90s Gatorade ad? The two took on several sports and seemed to balance each other’s athletic skills out as “anything you can do I can do better” lyrics belted in the background.

It was empowering. And it certainly was a major win for female empowerment. But how much has changed since? Forbes released a list of the most influential fitness professionals on social media in 2017 and get ready to throw your hands up in the air.

The top 10, who collectively reach 106,000,000 people across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, are not only obviously the definition of #fitspo, but eight out of 10 are women.

To get the results, Forbes teamed up with Traackr, an influencer analyst firm that uses fancy measurements like “reach,” “audience size,” and “virality” to figure out who’s actually important online. The results? Rachel Brathen, Cassey Ho, Kayla Itsines, Natalie Jill, Michelle Lewin, Lyzabeth Lopez, Jennifer Selter, and Emily Skye all made the list. And the two men in the category: Joe Wicks and Simeon Panda.

