Sportswear Never Looked Sexier in FKA Twigs's Sultry New Nike Video

As the Creative Director of NikeWomen's Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign, FKA Twigs stars in the athletic brand's latest campaign promoting the Zonal Strength Tights and showing off her own strength in dance.

The talented 28-year-old singer and dancer moves effortlessly throughout the video, backed up by a team of equally talented dancers and athletes including U.S. Track & Field star English Gardnder, dancer Saskia Horton, and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, showing off the versatility and flexibility of the Zonal Strength Tights ($150; nike.com).

"When Nike reached out to me about collaborating together on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way," Twigs said in an open letter from Nike. "I cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, in order to push people to be healthy and understand, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves."

"'Do you believe in more?' is a question that anyone can ask themselves," she concluded the letter. "Do you believe that, in six months' time, you'll be able to run faster, or jump higher? ... Do you believe that you can reach your best physical shape? Do you believe that you can use your confidence to get that promotion at work or finish that creative project? It applies to whatever it is that you want to be or do."

Scroll down below to see even more photos from the campaign and get inspired to "believe in more."

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy