How to Fix “Pet Eye” in Photos in 3 Super Easy Steps

If you're a pet owner, it's likely that you've taken countless photos of your beloved furry friend. But just as likely: You've ended up with a snap or two where the animal's eyes glow with bright reflective circles.

Many animals have a layer in the back of the eye that helps with night vision. Called the tapetum, it’s the culprit for those green, yellow, and, in the immature eyes of puppies and kittens, blue flashes that obliterate the adoring looks you’re trying to capture on digital photos.

I’ve spent many an hour searching for a quick fix, specifically a red eye-type filter for pets, only to end up down the rabbit hole—that is, impatiently wrangling with tutorials that are great but do little to solve the problem. Finally, I found the solution buried in the app PS Express, aka Adobe Photoshop Express. You can thank me by sharing!

Stephanie Rushia

STEP 1

Put down the black Sharpie. It just dulls the eyes and won't work onscreen anyway.

STEP 2

Download PS Express (free; available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play).

STEP 3

Open the app. Click on your photo. Hit the Eye icon, then Pets. Tap each eye.

Stephanie Rushia

For a more realistic effect, sometimes a double-tap is preferable (that worked best on my pit bull Diogee’s eyes, above). Also, a wobbly finger might result in wonky peepers. Hold steady, and try again!

Fixing Pet Eye is the first in a two-part series. Next up: How to Pose Your Pet for Insta-Celebrity!