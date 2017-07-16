The First Trailer for A Wrinkle in Time Is Everything You Hoped and More

The popular Madeleine L'Engle novel A Wrinkle in Time is finally becoming a movie, and Disney has certainly rounded up a star-studded cast. The first trailer for the upcoming film was released at the D23 expo this weekend, and the fierce clips of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling have got us so excited!
If you're not familiar with the book, A Wrinkle in Time is a sci-fi adventure that follows character Meg Murry, who will be played by Storm Reid, as she searches the universe for her missing scientist father, played by Chris Pine. Meg is assisted throughout the film by three magical guides, played by Winfrey, Kaling, and Witherspoon, and these mystical women introduce the concept of "tessering," or wrinkling time.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Witherspoon read the book growing up and was intrigued by the story: "I just thought it was so magical, about a young woman at the center of her story, going to other worlds, escaping her earthly bounds, and realizing anything is possible when you think positively and you seek the good out in life."
The movie is coming out in March 2018, and we can't wait!
