The Photos of Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns Are Practically Perfect

April 3, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

We had high hopes that Emily Blunt would make for a great Mary Poppins, but these new photos are even better than we could wish for. The actress was spotted filming Mary Poppins Returns in London alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda on Sunday, and her transformation into the iconic nanny is practically perfect.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Blunt was seen riding a bike around London’s St. James’s Park alongside Miranda while a group of chimney sweeps cycle behind them. The mom-of-two held her chin up high while biking in a navy wrap coat, a red brimmed hat, and turquoise gloves.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Hamilton creator was along for the ride, dressed up in a hat and brown suit as his character, Jack, a lamplighter who is rumored to be modeled after Dick Van Dyke’s character from the original classic.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

The film picks up 20 years after the 1964 movie closes, with a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks visited once again by Mary Poppins. While Jack will seemingly be her new sidekick, Van Dyke has a role in the revival too, revealing that he’ll be returning for a song and dance number.

Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters in December 2018.

[MUSIC] INStyle. Emily Blunt's Best looks of all time. 2015 Michael Kors. [MUSIC]

