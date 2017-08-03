The Selena Gomez x Coach Bag Is Finally Here

Well, it’s about time. Ever since Selena Gomez hopped on Instagram last December to share the NBD tidbit that she’s collaborating with Coach as not only the face of the brand but also a designer, we couldn’t help but ask, OK, BUT WHEN? Well, it seems like the time is now. Yes, fellow Selenators, the Coach x Selena Gomez collaboration is finally here, and we’ve got the pics to prove it.

This past year has been one big Coach x Selena tease—what with the Hollywood multi-hyphenate gallivanting ‘round the globe in stunning Coach look after Coach look (see: that one dino sweater, her custom Met Gala gown, and of course that time she surprised high school students with Coach’s charity partner Step Up). Add to that Gomez sitting front and center at the Coach runway show back in February and—of course—her major campaign shot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel. (Did we already say NBD? Because NBD.) This all goes to show that there’s been some major hype around the top secret design project.

Designed in collaboration with Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers, the collection offers a range of limited edition leather goods and accessories available for a limited time, from a carryall tote to a wristlet to bag charms. But perhaps the most notable style is the Selena Grace—a top handle carryall with gold hardware, a hangtag with her signature, a patch sewn inside with her own empowering message, “To be you is to be strong,” and an engraving on the underside of the bag of her Arabic tattoo’s English translation, “Love yourself first.” (Also note the name, a possible shoutout to her baby sis Gracie?)

While we’ll have to wait until September 1 for the collection to launch, we can at least enjoy this exclusive image of the Selena Grace bag, shown above in red, and while we’re at it, mentally prepare ourselves to buy everything from the Coach x Selena Gomez collection.