The First Look at the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is Here—and Full of Info

Olivia Bahou
October 05, 2017

It’s been almost a year since we were transported back into the Harry Potter universe with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and we still don’t even know the name of the highly awaited sequel. But luckily the film’s official Twitter account just released the first photo from Fantastic Beasts 2 to help you witches and wizards over, and there’s a lot to learn from the cryptic Tweet.

The photo shows an application for travel submitted by magizoologist Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne). The application was denied by the Ministry of Magic for sound reason: “Subject uncooperative and evasive on reasons for last trip,” the denial reads. Considering Newt also unleashed magical beasts on New York City in the first movie, it makes sense that the Ministry is a bit skeptical of his intents. Plus, it can’t have helped that he listed his reasoning for travel as “personal” this time around.

While this first look certainly got us excited for 2018’s sequel, it didn’t reveal a whole lot about the movie’s plot. Luckily, earlier this summer Warner Bros. released more details about the film, whose screenplay was written by J.K. Rowling herself. According to the production company, the sequel opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped capture Grindelwald.

“However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore.” If that didn’t get you excited enough, here’s a reminder that young Dumbledore will be played by Jude Law (!) while Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Grindelwald.

“Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.” That’s where Redmayne comes in. “The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie, and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.”

So, is it Nov. 2018 yet?

Show Transcript

The first trailer and poster for Harry Potter prequel has dropped and unsurprisingly, the Internet is in a tizzy. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follows Eddy Redmayne's character, Newt Scamander who travels to 1920s New York with a suitcase full of magical creatures. Three guesses what happens to the case. [SOUND] It was opened? Just a smidge. The trailer had Potter fans freaking out on Twitter with pretty much everyone having a positive reaction to it. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling returned to write the screenplay for the For the movie. It is the first story set in the wizarding world that takes place outside of the United Kingdom. This will be the first time fans get to see the American wizarding community. Which is apparently desperately trying to hide from nonmagical people or nomadic. We still prefer muggles. Along with Red May and the movie stars Catherine Watterson and Colin Ferrell, the movie hits theaters in November 2016.

