First Look! Ace & Jig's Adorable Collaboration with Land of Nod

Womenswear brand Ace & Jig has garnered quite the cult following. Boho chic ladies of all ages, from kids to adults, love dressing up in the label’s colorful, intricately woven pieces, and starting Wednesday, they are offering something special for new mamas who want to outfit their baby’s rooms with a little bit of the A&J spirit: a limited edition collection of baby and home goods in collaboration with Land of Nod.

The line includes crib bedding, teepees, bibs and activity mats for babies, plus a few evergreen pieces that your kids will never grow out of like rugs and wall tapestries.

Actually, even if you don’t have a child these are perfectly fitting for a grown up space, so you should grab these for yourself.

Honoring Ace and Jig’s commitment to remain a zero-waste company, founders Cary Vaughan and Jenna Wilson created products that could be made from remnant fabrics from their ready-to-wear collections. “As a no-waste company, we use up every single processed fabric,” says Vaughan. “When we create a textile, we only make a finite amount, and we never make it again, so this collection is completely limited edition.”

That means, customers are guaranteed the same quality (custom created, yarn-dyed, and handwoven in India) and aesthetic (refreshing color combinations, and intricate detailing) that the fashion label is admired for. We can’t think of a sweeter way for them to give their scraps new life.

Ace & Jig for Nod will be available at www.landofnod.com starting at 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 28 2017. Prices range from $10 - $399.