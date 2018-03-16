What Is Melania Trump Saying with Her St. Patrick’s Day Animal Print?

Melania Trump has certainly been a unique First Lady during her time in the White House, and her sartorial choice for a St. Patrick’s Day reception was no different.

FLOTUS joined her husband to welcome Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday in a green, cheetah-print Brandon Maxwell sheath. Sticking to the animal theme, she wore the dress with snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps.

Last year, Melania did not attend the traditional shamrock ceremony, in which Ireland's prime minister presents a bowl filled with shamrock to the American president. But on St. Patrick's Day, she wore a decidedly unconventional look at the White House:

Andrew Harrer/Getty Images

As for outfits we’ve seen on past First Ladies: During Michelle Obama’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, she often wore sleeveless dresses. Other women in the role, like Hillary Clinton and Jackie Kennedy, bundled up for the cold temps in coats and scarves with festive pins when they stepped outside to celebrate the holiday.

Green, of course, is a common theme for St. Patrick’s Day, but every First Lady has gone a different route with the look. Obama, for instance, had fun playing with different prints and shades of green, while former First Lady Laura Bush went very traditional in a tailored blazer that almost perfectly matched the shamrocks.

Keep scrolling to see the many different ways that First Ladies past have marked St. Patrick’s Day.