What Is Melania Trump Saying with Her St. Patrick’s Day Animal Print?

Melania Trump has certainly been a unique First Lady during her time in the White House, and her sartorial choice for a St. Patrick’s Day reception was no different.
FLOTUS joined her husband to welcome Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday in a green, cheetah-print Brandon Maxwell sheath. Sticking to the animal theme, she wore the dress with snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps.
Last year, Melania did not attend the traditional shamrock ceremony, in which Ireland's prime minister presents a bowl filled with shamrock to the American president. But on St. Patrick's Day, she wore a decidedly unconventional look at the White House:
As for outfits we’ve seen on past First Ladies: During Michelle Obama’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, she often wore sleeveless dresses. Other women in the role, like Hillary Clinton and Jackie Kennedy, bundled up for the cold temps in coats and scarves with festive pins when they stepped outside to celebrate the holiday.
Green, of course, is a common theme for St. Patrick’s Day, but every First Lady has gone a different route with the look. Obama, for instance, had fun playing with different prints and shades of green, while former First Lady Laura Bush went very traditional in a tailored blazer that almost perfectly matched the shamrocks.
Keep scrolling to see the many different ways that First Ladies past have marked St. Patrick’s Day.
-
1. Michelle Obama, 2013
FLOTUS wore a teal dress with three quarter-length sleeves for the White House's St. Patrick's Day reception with Ireland's Prime Minister.
-
2. Michelle Obama, 2012
FLOTUS went with a lighter green dress for the annual celebration.
-
3. Michelle Obama, 2011
Obama wore a leaf-print sleeveless dress in 2011.
-
4. Michelle Obama, 2010
For one of her first St. Patrick's Days as First Lady, she chose a sleeveless dark teal dress with black embellishment that faded as it neared her hem.
-
5. Laura Bush, 2001
First Lady Laura Bush wore a striped green blazer for the traditional shamrock presentation.
-
6. Hillary Clinton, 2000
Clinton bundled up in a black coat with a light green scarf and shamrock pin during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City.
-
7. Hillary Clinton, 1995
The First Lady wore an emerald green wrap dress to welcome Irish Prime Minister John Bruton and his wife Finola to the White House.
-
8. Patricia Nixon, 1969
Nixon chose a traditional buttoned-up jacket with a collar and twin pockets, paired with a festive brooch.
-
9. Jackie Kennedy, 1958
Kennedy braved the cold weather in a printed coat during the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston.