First Lady Melania Trump Scales the Great Wall of China in Flats

First Lady Melania Trump capped off her tour of Asia on Friday with a trip to the Great Wall of China, where she reportedly walked a stretch of the historic site for half an hour and rode a cable car.
For her visit to the section in Mutianyu, near Beijing, Trump wore a cream-colored skirt with a black turtleneck, Azzedine Alaïa belt, and black coat. She also ditched her usual heels for beige flats.
Trump also stopped by the Beijing Zoo, where she greeted local children and posed with them near Gugu, a 17-year-old panda at the zoo.
Earlier this week, the First Lady stopped in South Korea in a plum Delpozo coat as she met First Lady Kim Jung-Sook and discussed the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, set to begin Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“The Olympics are just around the corner. I am sure you are all very excited about next year’s games,” she said. “It will be an amazing opportunity to bring the world together through our shared love of sport.”