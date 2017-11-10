First Lady Melania Trump Scales the Great Wall of China in Flats

Jonathan Borge
Nov 10, 2017 @ 11:00 am

First Lady Melania Trump capped off her tour of Asia on Friday with a trip to the Great Wall of China, where she reportedly walked a stretch of the historic site for half an hour and rode a cable car.

For her visit to the section in Mutianyu, near Beijing, Trump wore a cream-colored skirt with a black turtleneck, Azzedine Alaïa belt, and black coat. She also ditched her usual heels for beige flats.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Trump also stopped by the Beijing Zoo, where she greeted local children and posed with them near Gugu, a 17-year-old panda at the zoo.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the First Lady stopped in South Korea in a plum Delpozo coat as she met First Lady Kim Jung-Sook and discussed the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, set to begin Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“The Olympics are just around the corner. I am sure you are all very excited about next year’s games,” she said. “It will be an amazing opportunity to bring the world together through our shared love of sport.”

