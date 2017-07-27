First Lady Melania Trump Will Take Her First Solo Trip in September

Melania Trump is gearing up to hit the road alone this fall.

The First Lady will make her first official solo trip to a foreign country when she travels to Toronto, Canada, to lead the U.S. delegation at the Invictus Games, which run from Sept. 23 to 30.

The Games were started by Prince Harry in 2014, when he founded the organization to honor wounded soldiers and invite para-Olympic participants to take on cycling, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, indoor rowing, swimming, and other sports. Last year, former First Lady Michelle Obama headed to Orlando for the 2016 Games and exchanged videos with the British royal family and asked them to "bring it" ahead of the ceremonies.

“In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions—something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games,” Melania said in a statement.

“I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year,” she continued. This year, 90 American athletes will compete, while more than 550 servicemen and women from 17 nations will participate in total.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, Melania has toured Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium, Italy, France, Poland, and Germany alongside her husband. This will mark her first unaccompanied tour.