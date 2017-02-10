Can You Identify All the Sea Creatures on Dakota Johnson’s Dress?

Fifty Shades Darker is finally here! The film is officially in theaters in the U.S., but international promotion for the soon-to-be hit movie hasn't stopped just yet. Thursday night, the film's stars took to the red carpet at London's Leicester Square for its latest premiere. Naturally, the fashion was explosive!

Dakota Johnson hasn't missed a step when it comes to red carpet dressing and she did not disappoint at all across the pond. A romantic gown from Alexander McQueen's spring 2017 collection was on her style agenda—a blush and black number emblazoned with an under-the-sea landscape. She pulled her hair up to let her dress play centerstage, injected a rosy pout, and accented her low-cut neckline with a diamond necklace.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rita Ora wasn't on hand at the Fifty Shades Darker Madrid premiere, but she surely made her presence felt on the red carpet in her hometown. She sizzled in a curve-hugging Miu Miu design, accented with an embellished bust and cutout detailing. Her ponytail added a playful flair, while drop earrings aligned with the gown's timelessness.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As for Jamie Dornan—his suit game is so on point! He loves gray—perhaps a play on the last name of his famed Fifty Shades character—thus it was no surprise that he wore the shade yet again. This time, a Louis Vuitton look was his choice.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

We don't get many red carpet moments from Corinne Bailey Rae, so it was a delight to see her take to the film's London premiere. She was clad in a showstopping Sophie Theallet gown, that completely brought the drama and dropped jaws. Bailey Rae is featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack ($13; amazon.com)—providing a breathtaking rendition of Coldplay's "The Scientist."