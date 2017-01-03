New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer Reveals Shocking Twist

Things are taking an unexpectedly dark turn in the extended trailer cut of Fifty Shades Darker, which debuted during Monday night's premiere of The Bachelor and stole a bit of Nick Viall's thunder with more steamy scenes of Jamie Dornan's shirtless bod.

In the new clip, which features the sounds of Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's new Fifty Shades single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," we relive the impossibly sexy moments from previous trailers, including those cinematic elevator and shower sex scenes, Anastasia Steele finally agreeing to have dinner with Christian Grey "because [she's] hungry," and the pair playing around with masks.

Things, however, take a decidedly terrifying turn as we witness Grey examine a vandalized car in a parking garage, a helicopter crash, and a mysterious woman who bursts into Anastasia's apartment and points a gun at her, demanding, "What do you have that I don't?"

RELATED: Watch Fifty Shades Darker Footage in Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's New Music Video

Afer watching this teaser, we have some serious questions that need to be answered. But, lucky for us, the Valentine's Day release date of Fifty Shades Darker is less than two months away. Watch the new extended trailer above.