Fifty Shades Fans: Another Sequel Is Headed to Bookshelves Sooner than You Think

Fifty Shades fans, get ready for a new book in the franchise: Author E.L. James has another project in the works, and now we know when it will hit bookshelves.

The latest book in the series is called, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian. As you can probably tell by the title, it will retell the second book in James’s popular series, Fifty Shades Darker, but from Christian’s perspective instead of Ana’s. Back in 2015, James released the first book from Grey’s perspective, aptly titled Grey, and fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the sequel, because Darker will hit bookshelves on Nov. 28.

Focus Features

“The inside of Christian Grey’s head is a fascinating place to be,” James said in a statement. “In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it’s always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage.”

RELATED: All the Glamorous Looks from the Fifty Shades Darker L.A. Premiere

While it does retell Fifty Shades Darker, the new book “is full of surprises,” according to Vintage Books publisher Anne Messitte.

Lucky for us, Nov. 28 is just around the corner.