Camila Cabello Re-Emerges in a White-Hot Bikini Following Fifth Harmony Departure

Former Fifth Harmony songstress Camila Cabello has emerged from the drama surrounding her abrupt exit from the girl group and, by the looks of it, she's doing just fine.

The 19-year-old Cuban-born beauty proved she's thriving post-split with a series of white-hot bikini photos from a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico. The two 'grams, which she captioned "I LUV CANCUN" and "I LUV CANCUN pt. 2," show the singer posing in paradise wearing a barely there white bikini and her long brown strands styled in effortless beachy waves.

In an Instagram statement responding to the remaining group members' frustrations with her dramatic departure from the quintet, Cabello hinted at how she would live her solo post-Fifth Harmony life, writing "our happiness is our own responsibility."

"We only have one life and we never know much time we really have," she went on to write. "We don't carry money, trophies, social media followers, fame or success with us. We carry the memories that made us feel alive and the moments that made us fall in love with life. New chapters are scary, but conforming to what's safe and looking back with regret is even scarier."

Cabello has already worked on hits with Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly, and says she will continue to give her fans more music with her solo endeavor. "Next year I will be working on my own music and giving you a big chunk of my heart," she divulged. "Now I gotta walk the walk. And scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey."

Keep killin' it, Camila!