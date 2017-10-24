Fergie Tearfully Admits She Wanted to Stay Married to Josh Duhamel "Forever"

While Fergie may have admitted that she felt "relief" after revealing her separation from estranged husband, Josh Duhamel, to the world, that doesn't mean that the split hasn't taken its toll.

In a teaser for an exclusive sit-down, set to air on Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the Double Dutchess star became visibly emotional as she discussed moving on and co-parenting after the pair officially announced that they were going their separate ways in September.

"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever," the Black Eyed Peas alum tearfully explained about trying to make things work with the Transformers star.

The "Fergalicious" songstress broke down as she insisted: "I love Josh, he's the father of my child … you're making me cry."

Turning the conversation to the one-time couple's 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, the 42-year-old concluded her interview on a more positive note, turning her sights toward the future.

"We forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can," she said.