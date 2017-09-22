Fergie Tears Up on the Today Show, Gives an Update Post-Split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie has been having quite the emotional month, both announcing her split from husband Josh Duhamel and releasing her first album in 11 years, so it’s totally understandable that the singer was moved to tears on the Today show Friday morning.

The hosts decided to break the news to Fergie (on air!) that her new record, Double Dutchess, had reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts, and the 42-year-old choked up upon hearing it.

“Are you serious? Thank you, everybody,” she said through tears. “Wow, I’m losing it. I’m crazy losing it right now.”

“I’m going to ruin all my swag credibility right now. I don’t even care,” Fergie continued. “It’s been 11 years since The Dutchess came out. I worked really hard on it. Blood, sweat, and tears. Still tears, I guess. I said big girls don’t cry … It’s not just me. It’s been, you know, my team who has worked so hard, all the artists who have worked on it with me, and all the creative people. Just everyone having their role.”

“I’m just so grateful. I’m just really grateful,” she concluded.

Fergie isn’t the only voice on the new album: Aside from collaborators like Nicki Minaj, her son Axl Jack also makes his first feature on a song. “He sings songs all around the house so I brought this demo home and I was just playing it, listening to it,” she explained. Fergie was singing along in French when her 4-year-old started repeating after Mom.

“When you hear your kid singing in French, it was just mommy pride. I had to just record it,” she said.

The singer also gave an update on her personal life after announcing her split from Duhamel, her husband of eight years. “I’m doing really well. I’ve got nothing but love in my life and around me,” she said. “I’m surrounded by so much love.”