Fergie Places a Sexy Spin on Menswear with Racy Thigh-High Boots

It's safe to say that single life looks good on Fergie.

On Thursday, days after the shocking reveal that she had split from husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, the "You Already Know" singer hit the streets of New York City in a sizzling ensemble borrowed from the boys.

Dressed in a menswear-inspired blazer and a white dress shirt paired with a black tie, the Black Eyed Peas alum could have easily passed for an executive in the C-Suite, save for a pair of leg-flaunting shorts and one seriously sexy statement accessory: a pair of black patent leather over-the-knee boots with transparent heels.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The sky-high boots lent a sultry lift to Fergie's petite frame, and sent hearts racing everywhere. The star placed a few other feminine touches on the otherwise androgynous ensemble, with a swipe of baby pink lipstick and tousled blonde waves.

Can you say "Fergalicious?"