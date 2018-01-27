Fergie and Her Son Had the Cutest "Bring Your Kid to Work" Day

"Bring Your Kid to Work" Day is pretty darn cool when your mom is the host of a hot new TV show.

Fergie has been a busy lady lately, filming the new singing competition show The Four, but she's still making time for her family. The 42-year-old singer recently brought her 4-year-old son, Axl, to work with her and let him hang out on set, and lucky for us, the whole day was captured on video. Last night, she shared the sweet montage from their mother-son time, and honestly, it's the cutest thing we've seen all week.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The video is set to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock, and it shows the duo taking the set by storm. Fergie looks drop-dead gorgeous in her hot pink dress—the tips of her hair are even dyed to match! It seems like Axl had the time of his life, too, dancing in the aisle as he watches his mom host the show. He even got to sit in the director's chair—he looks like a natural!

Fergie tweeted out the video for her fans to enjoy, writing "Bring your cool kid to work day." Cool kid indeed!

Bring your cool kid to work day ❣️👩‍👦❣️ pic.twitter.com/tkoQSBtc8w — Fergie (@Fergie) January 27, 2018

In the past, Fergie has talked about the tough balancing act of being a working mother, but it looks like she's doing a great job to us.