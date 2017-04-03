Watch Fergie's Sweet Birthday Surprise for Paris Jackson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty (2)
April 3, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Paris Jackson's birthday weekend was nothing short of epic.

After nabbing the Emerging Talent award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday night, Michael Jackson's daughter got a sweet celebratory serenade from none other than Fergie.

In a video that Paris shared on her Instagram page, Fergie can be seen strutting towards her in a one-shoulder white Moschino dress, carrying a candle-topped dessert in hand as she sang a soulful rendition of "Happy Birthday." As she did, Paris was beaming, flashed a smile, and gave Fergie a hug and kiss as the songstress took a seat next to her.

The model, who recently signed with IMG models, switched up her look from a black-and-gold Naeem Khan mini dress she rocked earlier in the night to a more casual tan tank top, and threw part of her hair into a ponytail for the late-night outing.

"Highlight of the night, song from the stunning@fergie as the clock strikes midnight. birthday goals?," Paris captioned the clip.

highlight of the night, song from the stunning @fergie as the clock strikes midnight. birthday goals? 😍

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

The teen has been taking the modeling and entertainment industry by storm leading up to her big 1-9. In the midst of making her red carpet debut at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party earlier this year, she nabbed a role on Fox drama series Star, landed a Chanel campaign, and more.

We can't wait to see what else is in store. Happy birthday, Paris!

