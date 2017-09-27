Fergie Puts on a Sexy Display in See-Through Mesh Dress

Fergie came to s-l-a-y for Tuesday night's taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City.

Fresh from her split from husband, Josh Duhamel, the dutchess looked hotter than ever in a see-through mesh dress with long sleeves and a sexy zip-up back. Though the all-black ensemble left little to the imagination, a matching body suit kept the 42-year-old singer's racy getup from revealing too much of her lovely lady lumps.

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Appearing on the show to promote her new album, Double Dutchess: Love Is Pain and Love Is Blind, Fergie completed her edgy come-back look with black pumps, oversize gold hoop earrings, and a thick black choker. On the makeup front, a high messy bun, a hint of bronzer, and a nude lip allowed her dress take center stage while also highlighting her killer cheekbones.

Ow, ow!