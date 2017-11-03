Fergie Looks Totally Different As a Redhead

Fergie has a brand new 'do, and we are so here for it.

Mere hours ago, the Dutchess posted a shot of her long auburn layers to Instagram, with a caption comprised of two eye emojis—because, really, is a caption even needed? Her new style cascaded down her back, and although it's likely a temporary deal for an upcoming project (see the trailer in the background and the fact that she had a lob only a few days earlier), it's glorious nonetheless.

fergie/Instagram

RELATED: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2017

Earlier this month, she took her signature platinum to a cooler, silver-blonde hybrid, and she tends to veer between her collarbone length and mile-long layers every now and then, so she clearly holds no reservations over the occasional change in the hair. The red tone is definitely the darkest we've seen her go recently. Perhaps she'll love it as much as we do and make the change a little more permanent.

VIDEO: We Can't Get Over Fergie's Silver-Blonde Hair

We'll refrain from doing the inevitable and quoting "Fergalicious" in reference to her sassy new hue. You get the idea.